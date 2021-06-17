Online sale of alcohol not approved

The online sale of alcohol will not be permitted, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He said the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) will not permit the online sale of alcohol during the islandwide travel restriction currently imposed in the country.

The Excise Department yesterday said the Finance Ministry has given the approval to sell alcohol online.

The Department said, however, the approval of the NOCPC will be required to enable the online sale of alcohol.

The Excise Department had banned the sale of alcohol in line with the islandwide travel restrictions that were imposed on the 21st of May due to a surge in Covid cases as a result of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Excise Department, the ban imposed on the sale of alcohol will remain in place until the travel ban is lifted.

The current travel ban has been extended twice and is expected to be relaxed on the 21st of June. (Colombo Gazette)