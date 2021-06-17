Decision on lifting travel ban to be taken tomorrow

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A discussion will be held tomorrow to take a decision on the travel ban which is scheduled to be lifted on Monday.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that a discussion has been scheduled for tomorrow on the islandwide travel restriction that has been imposed in the country.

He said the discussion will focus on several aspects pertaining to the travel ban, including on whether to lift or extend it, as well as if restrictions should be imposed during the upcoming long weekend.

An islandwide travel restriction was imposed on the 21st of May due to the rapidly spreading third wave of the coronavirus.

Despite the travel restriction being decided to be lifted on the 28th of May, it was extended till the 7th of June.

The Government thereafter announced that the travel ban will be extended once again till the 21st of June.

The Public Health Inspectors have said the islandwide travel restriction is ineffective as many people are found to be travelling during this period.

Despite only essential services being permitted to operate during the travel ban, the Police have observed people misusing the travel permits, with some attempting to cross Provincial borders as well. (Colombo Gazette)