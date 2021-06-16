The Bank with a heart, hosts webinar to help SMEs elevate their business through ‘Facebook’.

Seylan Bank, recently conducted a skills & knowledge sharing webinar exclusively for Small Medium Enterprises (SME’s) to help them adapt to the current digitally driven business environment.

The Live Webinar was hosted via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. The interactive session gathered approximately 1000 registrations.

The webinar “Let’s use Facebook effectively to promote business growth in the current environment” was a part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to further empower the SME sector with the availability and usage of digital tools present in the current environment. The Bank has been consistently offering entrepreneurs, Skill Development Programs on multiple subject matters to enable the SME and Micro customer segments to remain competitive during times of economic uncertainty. This webinar was designed to offer pandemic-specific advice on how to promote businesses through social media platforms to entrepreneurs in multiple segments.

Commenting on the webinar and the bank’s commitment to helping the SME sector in the country, Ranil Dissanayake, Assistant General Manager – Branch Credit at Seylan Bank, said: “Seylan Bank has always been a leader in supporting the SME sector grow, we believe the SME sector is the backbone of the economy and therefore we enable customers who are committed to building businesses from the ground up to reach their fullest potential. We strongly believe that knowledge sharing and skill development are two key aspects that establish growth within the SME sector. Through this webinar, we wanted to share industry insights and knowledge on how to elevate their businesses through the use of ‘Facebook’ and its digital tools, which has become an income-generating platform in the recent past. Since 2020 we have taken initiatives to host live webinars on multiple subject matters for the betterment of the SME community and will continue to have knowledge sharing forums on current, relative subject matter in the future”

The webinar was conducted by Udara Dharmasena-the Vice President (VP) ClientSuccess, Facebook Application Service Provider (ASP) at Roar Global and Lecturer at Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing (APIDM ) and Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) and included topics such as benefits of digital marketing in a business, identification of the appropriate Facebook tools for the relevant business, creating digital advertisements for digital marketing and the importance of setting up a digital marketing plan for your business. The live webinar also included a question and answer session enabling participants to clear their concerns. The recorded video of the forum can now be accessed via the Bank’s official Facebook and YouTube channels for reference.

