Sri Lanka compensates families of deceased Sri Lankan workers

The Government today compensated the families of deceased Sri Lankan workers.

The Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry organized a ceremony to handover letters of compensation of the deceased Sri Lankan workers abroad to their respective family members.

The event was held at the Foreign Ministry in line with the International Domestic Workers Day as well as the International Day of Family Remittances held on 16 June, 2021.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena together with Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, Director General of Consular Affairs Division Wishwanath Aponsu, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration Sarat Dash, and Country Director of the International Labour Organization Simrin Singh handed over the letters of compensation amounting to 30 million Sri Lankan rupees to the family members of deceased migrant workers overseas, received from their respective employers abroad through Sri Lanka Missions abroad.

During the Ceremony, Minister Gunawardena mentioned the activities carried out by the Ministry to ensure the safety and welfare of Sri Lankans working abroad.

Further, addressing the families of the deceased, Minister Guanawardena stated that although the loss of a person’s life is irreparable, compensation payments on behalf of the deceased workers would bring some kind of relief to the affected family members.

The Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry was able to secure the said compensation, salary dues and other redress with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Missions in Middle Eastern countries.

The payments were a result of initiatives and constant follow up action pursued by the relevant Sri Lankan Missions liaising with the respective authorities of the specific country. (Colombo Gazette)