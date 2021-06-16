President postpones TNA meeting indefinitely 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa indefinitely postponed a meeting scheduled to be held with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today.

The meeting was to be held at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

However, TNA spokesman M.A Sumanthiran said last night that they were informed the meeting has been postponed.

“The meeting has been postponed. The Presidential Secretariat said the new date and time will be notified later,” he said.

The TNA was to hold talks for the first time with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

The TNA sent its proposals for Constitutional Reform to the Expert Committee appointed by the President last December and thereafter met the Committee at their invitation in February this year.

Sumanthiran said the meeting with the President was to discuss ways of taking that process forward. (Colombo Gazette)