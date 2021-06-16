NDB Wealth encourages Stability and Protection this Father’s Day

With each passing day a father’s role becomes more complex and demanding. A father’s love for his family knows no bounds or limits as he tries to conquer the world to ensure his family is safe and well provided for.

This Father’s Day, expert financial planner NDB Wealth encourages fathers everywhere to grow their wealth to match that boundless love while basking the warmth of their family, providing them with stability and protection.

“Father’s Day is an excellent time to reflect on being a parent and the stability of your family’s future. Some celebrate while others ponder the responsibilities that go with achieving the best for your family. We at NDB Wealth fully understand that with the right support, advice and guidance, you can make the right decisions to provide for your family’s future while not taking away too much of your valuable time,” commented Laknada De Mel, Head of Private Wealth Management.

Elaborating further Laknada stated “This is where NDB Wealth becomes a Father’s best friend. Our wealth of experience in Wealth Management via our flexible investment solutions are designed to make your money grow.”

Money Plus from NDB Wealth is an ideal financial solution that will help your money grow in the best possible way where one can start immediately, taking the first of many small steps. With a current yield of 5.30% as at 10th June 2021 it is a great alternative to savings that provides the flexibility of being able to withdraw money anytime to meet any emergency expenses.

The Growth & Income Fund, a share market fund is the ideal account for fathers who are moderately inclined towards risks. The fund allows investors to take calculated risks and gives returns from both the Stock and Bond markets. The income generated from stocks as dividends and interest from the Bonds and Capital gains can be withdrawn anytime without a penalty.

It’s time you grew your wealth. Visit www.ndbwealth.com or call on 0719 788 788 to speak to one of the relationship managers enjoy a wealth of joy this season and in the seasons to follow. You can also visit their website to explore other investment opportunities, or even connect with NDB Wealth’s exemplary team of financial planners who can help you, your business and your family to achieve financial security, with all the benefits entailed therein.

NDB Wealth is fully owned subsidiary of the NDB Bank, one of the fastest growing financial services conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with the strategic mission to be the leader in the financial services sector. From its inception, the group which includes NDB Bank, NDB Investment Banking, NDB Wealth, NDB Securities, and NDB Capital has been a catalyst in the development of the nation, strengthening and empowering entrepreneurs, corporates and individuals from all strata of the economy. The customers across all NDB Group companies have benefited from the extensive product and service offerings of the NDB Bank and its affiliates.

*Current yield is variable and subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors are advised to read and understand the contents of the Exploratory Memorandum before investing. Among others, investors should consider the fees and charges involved.