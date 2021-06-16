Nations Trust WNPS public lecture features Dr. Jane Goodall

Nations Trust Bank continues to build on its partnership with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS) jointly presenting the “Nations Trust WNPS Public Lecture” featuring Dr. Jane Goodall, the legendary scientist, conservationist and humanitarian, on the 17th of June at 7 p.m. Sri Lankan time, via Zoom and FB live.

Dr. Goodall was named a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002, honouring her for a remarkable career that demonstrated her dedication to what is best in mankind. Through detailed observations of chimpanzee behavior in Gombe National Park in Tanzania in the ‘60s, Dr. Goodall revolutionized what it means to be human and challenged conventional theories of the time.

Her lecture will focus on “Empowering young people to make the world a better place by caring for the world they inhabit and living sustainable lifestyles. You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make”.

Commenting on the Bank’s passion for nature Theja Silva, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Nations Trust Bank said, “Nations Trust Bank is happy to support the work done by the WNPS to create awareness on conservation.

Dr. Goodall is a legend in the field and it is great to be associated with her to bring the message of environmental consciousness to the public. Falling in line with the Bank’s overall purpose of empowering the next generation, this lecture targeted at the younger audience will contribute towards educating and encouraging the younger generation in Sri Lanka to take steps such as living a more sustainable lifestyle to protect our wildlife and nature.”

With ‘environment’ being one of the main pillars of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Nations Trust Bank is actively involved in protecting nature and environmental conservation. The Bank’s longstanding partnership with WNPS has helped address many environmental issues such as promoting quality research and knowledge dissemination by sponsoring WNPS’s publications including the biannual magazines ‘LORIS’, ‘Warana/Varanam’, and the quarterly newsletter ‘The Jungle Telegraph’, in addition to the organization’s monthly lecture series.

Nations Trust Bank and the WNPS invites all those interested in attending the lecture to register online at https://forms.gle/8esbeh7SXbKdGuAK6 and to join the legendary Dr. Jane Goodall at 7 pm on the 17th of June 2021 via Zoom and FB Live.