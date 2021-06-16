Local agent of X-Press Pearl ship arrested

Arjuna Hettiarachchi, the Chairman of Setmil Group of companies, the local agent of X-Press Feeder, the operators of the X-Press Pearl ship, has been arrested.

He was arrested after being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Hettiarachchi was granted bail by the Colombo High Court.

The captain of the ship was arrested earlier and was released on a Rs. 2 million personal bond.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the captain of the ship.

The Police said that investigations are continuing on the emails sent from the MV X-Press Pearl ship which caught fire in Sri Lankan waters recently.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the emails and other communications involving the ship just before and at the time of the initial fire are being investigated.

He also said that the local agent of the ship is being questioned over the fire.

The Police said that assistance of the manufacturer of the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) will also be sought to analyse the data on the VDR. (Colombo Gazette)