Inviting developers to shape Android 12 on the new Nokia X20

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today reveals that the Android TM 12 developer preview programme will be coming soon on the Nokia X20, allowing developers to get their first taste of the next step in Android innovation.

The Android 12 developer preview programme empowers developers to create, test and finesse their apps ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the new operating system later this year. App developers will have the chance to sink their teeth into the latest version of Android with the Nokia X20 from Q3 2021.

Developers taking part in the programme will be able to collaborate, share ideas and tips with like-minded experts through the Nokia phones community forum. To join the forum, developers can register through the MyPhoneApp available on all Nokia smartphones. Furthermore, through the Android 12 developer preview programme, app experts can communicate directly in 16 languages with HMD Global’s in-house developer team.

Android TM 12 will provide a host of new and updated features for people, such as:

Supporting AVIF images, so you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of images for large file sizes;

Audio-coupled haptic feedback for more immersive gaming and audio experiences.

Refreshed app launch animations for an improved experience.

Improved privacy and security features ensuring personal data are kept as safe as possible.

The programme provides crucial feedback for the development of the next milestone in Android. With sources from a broad geographical user base and diverse cultures, the analytics and error analyses will help fine-tune Android 12 for end-users.