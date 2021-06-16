Gazette issued removing Weligama UC Chairman

A gazette notice has been issued by the Elections Commission removing Weligama Urban Council (UC) Chairman and Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Rehan Jayawickreme.

The gazette was issued on a request made by the United National Party (UNP).

Jayawickreme had challenged a Court of Appeal dismissal of a petition he filed against the attempt by the UNP to have him removed from his post.

The Court of Appeal had last month upheld a decision taken by the UNP to expel a group of party members who had worked for the SJB while being part of the UNP.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed his appeal.

The UNP had expelled several party members for having obtained nominations under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the General Elections in August 2020.

Accordingly, the UNP wrote to the Elections Commission requesting that Jayawickreme be removed from his post. (Colombo Gazette)