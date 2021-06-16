Dankotuwa amongst the best of the best; the most loved homeware brand in Sri Lanka

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC, renowned for its luxurious and elegant porcelain tableware was amongst the ‘best of best’ brands, being adjudged as the most loved homeware brand for the year 2021. The ‘Best of the Best’ brands in Sri Lanka is a regular research conducted and compiled on an annual basis by Brand Finance and published by LMD. Globally recognized for its luxurious and elegant porcelain tableware – one with remarkable whiteness that radiates a sense of pristine beauty, Dankotuwa Porcelain continues to win the hearts of millions in Sri Lanka and round the world.

Commenting on their achievements, Mr Channa Gunawardana, Chief Executive Officer – Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC stated “The last financial year saw the resilience of the Dankotuwa Porcelain brand as it weathered the Covid 19 pandemic as it continued to enrich lives and create happiness amongst families in Sri Lanka and the world over. At Dankotuwa, we have always taken pride in our heritage and have earned respect amongst our customers for the simple reason of maintaining international quality standards in every product we manufacture and at everything we do. Therefore, while we take pride in acknowledging this recognition, its certainly encouraging to see Dankotuwa being acknowledged for the values the brand espouses” Gunawardana continued.

Dankotuwa Porcelain PLC, a subsidiary of Ambeon Holdings PLC commenced its commercial operations in 1984. From superior glazing technologies, personalized designs and endless options, the company continues to create timeless and modern collection of porcelainware that expresses exclusive dining experience for every occasion. The high whiteness levels and luxurious gold and platinum designs have made Dankotuwa Porcelain the preferred choice whether it is for extravagant indulgences or gifting purposes, catering to the diversity of the international palate within the scope of lifestyle-based products, casual eating to high-end dining.

“Even during these trying times, Dankotuwa Porcelain as a brand continues its quest for innovation by launching products consisting of timeless designs, giving customers value for money in every purchase they make. The company will continue to innovate products relevant for its consumers and fascinate all its stakeholders over the coming months; aimed at bolstering the industry as a whole,” Gunawardana concluded.

Being the recipient of the bronze award in the catering products/table top specialties category at the prestigious European Product Design Awards (ePDA) 2017, Dankotuwa Porcelain continues to be a trend setter and take world by storm by manufacturing superior quality porcelain tableware for reputed international brands such as Macy’s, Jashanmal, Country Road, CMT, Migross, Caskata, Kashida, Michael Wainwright, Witz, Nishita Design, Bergoff, Narumi, Porsgrund. As a result, the company has been instrumental in significantly expanding the profile of Sri Lankan porcelain tableware, taking it to new heights worldwide.

Dakotuwa Procelain is safe for all aspects of dining as the raw materials used for the white products are lead and cadmium safe (based on international standards such as ISO 6486 – 1:1999, ISO 6486 – 2:1999, ASTM C 738 – 94 (Re-approved 2016) and California Proposition 65 Compliance) and does not contain any bone ashe. The company has the unparalleled distinction of being the first tableware manufacturer in Sri Lanka to obtain the relevant ISO certification, thus maintaining high quality standards.

Voted as one of Sri Lanka’s Super Brands, recipient of the Best Exporter – Ceramics and Porcelain based products at the Presidential Export Awards 2018/19 and Gold award in the large category in the Ceramics and Porcelain products sector NCE Export Award 2020, the elegance, sophistication and superiority of Dankotuwa Porcelain has earned for the company a reputation for being the best in Asia, Europe, the Southern Hemisphere, the US and UAE. Within the milieu of growth, the Group continues to progress in the areas of Social Compliance Initiative and Monitoring Systems, which demonstrates its commitment towards maintaining overall social standards while conducting its business.