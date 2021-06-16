Clearance given to sell alcohol online

Clearance has been given to sell alcohol online, the Excise Department said.
The Excise Department said that the Finance Ministry has given approval to sell alcohol online.
The Excise Department had banned the sale of alcohol in line with the islandwide travel restrictions that were imposed on the 21st of May due to a surge in Covid cases as a result of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Excise Department, the ban imposed on the sale of alcohol will remain in place until the travel ban is lifted.
The current travel ban has been extended twice and is expected to be relaxed on the 21st of June. (Colombo Gazette)