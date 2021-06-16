‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’, Rewards over 35,000 Consumers

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, the trusted lubricant market leader of the nation, successfully concluded the second season of ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima’ mega promotion which took place for 02 months, from 1st February to 9th April 2021, rewarding their loyal consumers on a mega scale to extend their appreciation and committed service.

The ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’ consumer promotion ardently sought to reward consumers who had purchased Havoline motorcycle oil products. Consumers who purchased 1 litre cans of Havoline Super 4T SAE 20W40, Havoline Super 4T SAE 20W50, Havoline Super 4T SAE 10W30 or Havoline *Supermatic SAE 10W30 (*specifically designed for scooters) were automatically eligible to participate in the promotion. The promotion moved to motivate and reward those who protected the most important part of their vehicle – the engine, in their commitment to good vehicle care practices.

Recognising the economic drawbacks and financial adversities that have burdened the nation and society, Caltex spearheaded this promotion, passionately driven by their intention to give back to the community by means of supporting their loyal consumers through a variety of benefits and rewards.

The promotion ran island-wide covering a span of 9 continuous weeks, rewarding over Rs. 6.5 million worth of gifts, which included instant mobile reloads, weekly and daily prizes, such as smart phones and gold coins. With simple mechanics, the promotion was geared to guarantee a win for every consumer, where all purchases of 4T oil promotional packs were rewarded with instant mobile reloads, applicable across all mobile networks in the country.

Overall, the consumer engagements were successful and gave Chevron the opportunity to reward over 35,000 loyal customers during the undergone period.

Consumers had to text the secret code to the allocated text line. The winners were announced on a weekly basis via the Caltex Sri Lanka Facebook Page with formal notifications made via direct telephone calls from the Chevron Call Centre.

“Times have been very difficult for our consumers due to the ongoing conditions within the industry and the global market at large. Everyone’s mettle has been tested repeatedly over the past few months. Therefore, we felt it was our responsibility, as a recognised brand that understood the perils of our consumers, to seek ways of encouraging, motivating, uplifting and most of all, to support our valuable consumers, who despite all hardships continued to do what was right by caring for the needs of their vehicles, to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones. The ‘Caltex Havoline Thegi Engima Season 2’ consumer promotion was our way of appreciating them for this commitment to be good citizens. We strive to provide them with innovative technologies, cutting-edge product formulation and lubricant related expertise to address their concerns and improve the performance of their vehicles,” commented Muhammad Najam Shamsuddin, Managing Director & CEO of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC.

Chevron Lubricants Lanka, a part of Chevron Global is one of the pre-eminent marketers of lubricant in Sri Lanka. As an established industry leader, Chevron Lubricants Lanka houses global lubricant brands such as Caltex, Havoline, Delo along with Lanka Lubricants a local brand. Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC provides a comprehensive range of engine oils including passenger car lubricants, motorcycle oils, diesel engine lubricants, industrial lubricants and other auxiliary products to help enable the outstanding performance of vehicles.