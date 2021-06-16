ASUS to unveil award-winning ZenBook Duo laptops in Sri Lanka

ASUS is setting the stage to unveil the latest laptops in their premium ZenBook series – the 4K OLED 15.6″ ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and master multitasker ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EG) – in Sri Lanka.

The two laptops are an evolution of the stunning ZenBook industrial design of its predecessors and were the recipients of the prestigious 2021 CES® Innovation Awards earlier this year.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is powered by up to an Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU and up to 32GB RAM to make light work of demanding cross-screen workflows.

Ultrafast storage with up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD helps accelerate any creative workflow and optimize productivity. It is one of the first NVIDIA Studio laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs – NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX architecture that offers GPU acceleration for ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and video encoding that allows artists to create in record time.

The 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen in ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has a frameless four-sided slim-bezel design with a 93% screen-to-body ratio that maximizes screen space. For easy connections to peripherals, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has comprehensive high-performance I/O capabilities, including two ultrafast Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C® ports supporting up to 40 Gbps data-transfer rates along with Power Delivery and Display Port functionality. It also includes ultrafast Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for up to 3X-faster wireless connections than WiFi 5.

The ZenBook Duo 14 is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors supporting up to 32 GB of LPDDR4X 4266 MHz memory and up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD as well as Thunderbolt™ 4, a full size HDMI 1.4 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, for a complete set of modern high-speed connectivity. ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EG) also features an optional powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPU that’s capable of accelerating workloads.

Users can expect up to 2 times faster performance over GeForce® MX250 graphics for 3D Mark Time Spy applications, as well as faster, smoother gaming and content creation. The 2021 ZenBook Duo 14 weighs only 1.6kg and is 16.9mm slim, making it 50g lighter and 3mm slimmer than the previous generation.