TNA to hold talks for the first time with President

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is to hold talks for the first time with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Presidential Secretariat.

TNA Spokesman M.A Sumanthiran said that a TNA delegation will meet the President for talks.

The TNA sent its proposals for Constitutional Reform to the Expert Committee appointed by the President last December and thereafter met the Committee at their invitation in February this year.

Sumanthiran said the forthcoming meeting with the President is to discuss ways of taking that process forward. (Colombo Gazette)