Probe continues on emails sent from X-Press Pearl

Investigations are continuing on the emails sent from the MV X-Press Pearl ship which caught fire in Sri Lankan waters recently.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the emails and other communications involving the ship just before and at the time of the initial fire are being investigated.

He also said that the local agent of the ship is being questioned over the fire.

The Police said that assistance of the manufacturer of the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) will also be sought to analyse the data on the VDR.

The captain of the ship was arrested yesterday and was released on a Rs. 2 million personal bond.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the captain of the ship.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 32 statements have been recorded so far in connection to the fire.

Meanwhile, the ship owners said that the MV X-Press Pearl is still unsafe as part of the forward section of the ship remains afloat.

X-Press Feeders, operators of the container ship X-Press Pearl said that no decision can be taken on future action with regards to the vessel until it becomes completely stable.

Andrew Leahy, a spokesman for the owners of the ship based in Singapore said that they are still monitoring the situation but cannot take any firm decision on the way forward.

Asked what steps the operators hope to take with regards to the remains of the ship, Leahy said that a conclusive decision has not been reached as the ship is still unsafe.

He said that the ship owners can only wait and see as they have been doing over the past several days.

Asked about the interim claim made by Sri Lanka, Andrew Leahy said that he had no comment as the claim would have been made to the lawyers of the company and the insurers.

Sri Lanka has sought an interim claim of $40m from the ship owners for the damage caused to Sri Lanka from May 20 to 1st June.

The vessel is fully covered under internationally recognised P&I insurance and Hull and Machinery insurance. (Colombo Gazette)