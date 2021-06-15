Namal insists regulation not attempt to control social media

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and State Minister of Digital Technology Namal Rajapaksa today insisted that moves to introduce regulations against fake news is not an attempt to control social media.

In a Twitter Spaces interview with Roar Media today, Rajapaksa said that there needs to be regulation to ensure fake news is curtailed.

However, he said regulating social media should not be seen as an attempt to control social media or even mainstream media.

The Criminal Investigations Department has already been directed to crackdown on fake news on social media.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana had said recently that fake news is being spread on social media resulting is situations where the public are being misled.

He said the public are being misled via social media on matters related to the coronavirus pandemic.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that fake news and misinformation has led to the daily routine of the public being affected.

The Police Spokesman said that misinformation has also affected efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the vaccination process and the dengue eradication program.

He said that the CID will now investigate such news and take action on those publishing, distributing and sharing such news. (Colombo Gazette)