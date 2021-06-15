Lionel Messi helps Argentina draw with Chile

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick as Argentina drew with Chile after the Copa America paid a spectacular tribute to Diego Maradona.

Messi curled home from the edge of the area towards the end of the first half of the Group A opener.

But Eduardo Vargas headed in an equaliser after Arturo Vidal’s penalty had been saved.

Just before kick-off, Argentina legend Maradona was remembered with a dazzling light and effects display.

It saw a holographic version of the 1986 World Cup winner perform kick ups before clips of his goals were projected on to the pitch.

Maradona, one of the greatest ever footballers, died in November last year at the age of 60. (Courtesy BBC)