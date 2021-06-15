Government hints at possibility of extending travel ban

The Government has hinted at the possibility of extending the travel ban on Monday 21 June despite an earlier announcement that it will be lifted.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the decision to lift the ban on Monday is not final.

Responding to a question raised today on the travel ban, the Minister asserted that lifting the ban cannot be forecast.

He said that a final decision will be taken closer to the date based on the developments at the time.

The Government had on 11th June decided to extend the ban till 4am on 21st June.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had initially announced that the ban will not be extended and will be lifted at 4am on Monday 14th June.

However, health experts had requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to extend the travel ban till 21st June.

The request was made on the basis that extending it by another week will help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban was to expire on 7th June but was extended till 14th June on a request made by health experts.

Subsequently, on 11th June the Government decided to extend the ban till 4am on 21st June. (Colombo Gazette)