Brandix sustainability summit calls for net zero carbon future

Brandix hosted its inaugural Sustainability Summit on the 4th of June, in celebration of World Environment Day 2021 on 5th June. The summit focused on the theme ‘Towards a Net Zero Future – Translating Targets to Action’, providing a platform for key stakeholders to explore the business case for accelerating action in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The summit brought together the private sector, academics and key Sustainability stakeholders to underline the urgency of the climate emergency and the need to accelerate towards a net zero future. It also presented case studies, sharing perspectives on what the net zero future holds for Sri Lanka, the region and beyond, and discussed how industries could move faster towards a more sustainable future.

The Brandix Sustainability Summit assembled a panel of multi-disciplinary experts invested in sustainability. Professor Ajith De Alwis, Dean of Faculty of Graduate Studies and Senior Professor in the Department of Chemical and Process Engineering at the University of Moratuwa; Victoria Burrows, Director of Advancing Net Zero – World Green Building Council; Rathika de Silva, Network Representative/Executive Director – United Nations Global Compact Network Sri Lanka; Sabrina Yusoof, Global Lead Sustainability – EFL Global; Vinura Jayawardene, Engineer – Sustainability – Brandix and Naadia Buhary, Sustainability Lead – Brandix made up the panel, moderated by veteran media personality, Savithri Rodrigo.

The 90-minute discussion focused on two key sections; establishing why organisations need to journey towards net zero, and how targets could be translated into action. Professor De Alwis spoke with a global perspective on climate change, emphasizing that we had no other planet to go to. He also highlighted the need for organisations, nations, and individuals to push for a more sustainable future, stating, “Our actions should not put our planet in peril. We must deliver on the promise to humanity to transform. We need to act!” The second speaker, Victoria Burrows spoke with reference to the WGBC’s Advancing Net Zero Programme, reiterating that “private businesses need to go above and beyond current regulations for green buildings.”

Rathika de Silva advocated for net zero carbon emissions and led the audience through a study of how corporates had their own net zero journeys, but with a common goal in mind. He concluded with a thought-provoking statement on how achieving a greener planet is perceived as costly, asking “Can you afford to be left behind?”

As companies operating in industries that significantly contribute to environmental pollution, EFL and Brandix presented case studies on their ongoing sustainability journeys towards net zero carbon operations, and outlined the challenges faced in the process whilst expanding on the invaluable benefits of a net zero carbon future. Sabrina Yusoof passionately advocated the need for businesses to embrace sustainability as an integral part of operations, and spoke of identifying the value propositions EFL offered as an organisation focused on sustainability, and that they “thrived in customising solutions for clients because our stakeholders are a key part of our net zero journey.”

Naadia Buhary and Vinura Jayawardene took the audience through the Brandix journey of achieving net zero carbon operations in Sri Lanka by 2023, leveraging on resource optimization and renewable energy to achieve its target. During the session, they highlighted that the purpose-built manufacturing facility in Batticaloa by Brandix was the first apparel manufacturing facility in the world to be certified net zero carbon and provided the audience a glimpse into the company’s Sustainability milestones via an informative video.

On a journey to be the leader in Sustainability, Brandix will continue to host the Sustainability Summit every year, facilitating discussions to take industries, communities, and individuals towards a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.

To watch the Brandix Sustainability Summit, please visit the company’s social media channels.