Vietnam to share experience with Sri Lanka to combat pandemic

Vietnam has offered to share its experience with Sri Lanka to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese State always treasure the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation with Sri Lanka, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said.

The Party chief made the affirmation during a telephone call with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (Monday), the VNA news service reported.

He recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s stop-over in Sri Lanka 110 years ago as part of the late leader’s journey to seek ways for national salvation.

The Party General Secretary expressed his hope that under the leadership of President Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka will reap more achievements in development, and soon contain the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the national economy.

Vietnam stands ready to share experience with Sri Lanka in the pandemic combat, he said.

The Party leader suggested the two countries work to enhance their mutual understanding and trust, and step up all-level meetings and exchanges, adding that Vietnamese and Sri Lankan agencies should utilise existing mechanisms to promote collaboration in politics, economy, investment, trade, agriculture, national defence and security, science-technology, culture and education.

At the same time, the two nations should continue with mutual consultations and support at regional and international organisations, he added.

For his part, President Rajapaksa congratulated Trong on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and lauded achievements the Vietnamese people and Party have attained over the past years under his leadership.

Sri Lanka wants to continue close coordination with and is willing to back Vietnam at international forums, the President said, noting his hope that the two sides will forge their cooperation to overcome the present challenges such as diseases and climate change, while expanding cooperative areas to serve economic recovery after the pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)