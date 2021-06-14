SJB insists no rift among its members

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today insisted that there was no rift among its members.

SJB Chairman, Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka, said that there was unity among all the members of the SJB.

He told reporters today that the Government was attempting to give the impression that there was a rift in the SJB just to divert attention from the real issues in the country.

There have been reports of a rift in the SJB especially between party leader Sajith Premadasa and MP Champika Ranawaka.

However, Fonseka said that he had met Ranawaka two days and had extensive discussions.

He said that there was no indication of any dispute during his meeting with Ranawaka.

There has been speculation that Ranawaka was seeking to lead the alliance and be the next Presidential candidate.

However, Fonseka said that Ranawaka had resigned from his own party and extended support to the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)