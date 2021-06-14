Highways Ministry debunks Prasanna’s claims on Central Expressway

The Highways Ministry today denied claims by Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga that construction work on the Central Expressway in Gampaha has been suspended.

Gampaha District Parliamentarian Prasanna Ranatunga had said that construction work in Gampaha has been suspended in order to review the project.

The Minister made the announcement after he visited areas affected by floods in Gampaha.

However, the Highways Ministry said that no decision has been taken to suspend work on the project.

The Highways Ministry said that a discussion was also held with regards to claims that parts of Gampaha were flooded as a result of the construction of the highway.

According to the Highways Ministry, it was found that the flooding was caused by excessive rains, blocked drains, and other reasons.

The Highways Ministry also said that steps will be taken to address issues faced by the public in the area.

However, it insisted that construction work on the Central Expressway will continue. (Colombo Gazette)