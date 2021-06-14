Health Ministry confirms another 57 Covid related deaths

The Ministry of Health today confirmed the death of another 57 people as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, all 57 people had died yesterday (Sunday).

The 57 included 32 males and 25 females.

Sri Lanka has recorded a spike in Covid cases since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

The third wave of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has been blamed over the failure by the public to adhere to the health guidelines during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

A number of areas in Sri Lanka have now been isolated to prevent the spread of the virus.(Colombo Gazette)