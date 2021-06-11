US to provide $100,000 to assist response efforts to ship fire

The United States announced that it is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support response efforts to the MV X-Press Pearl ship fire.

The MV X-Press Pearl has discharged plastic debris and chemical waste into the surrounding waters, endangering coastal resources and the livelihoods of nearby fishing communities.

The assistance will deliver immediate support to families whose livelihoods were affected by the emergency and expand ongoing support for response coordination and management, the US Embassy in Colombo said today.

The United States is providing this assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s implementing partners.

“The United States is committed to helping mitigate environmental impacts from the MV X-Press Pearl fire,” said Chargé d’affaires Martin Kelly. “This immediate assistance will support livelihoods and enable fisherfolk and their families to cope with the developing situation.”

The United States and Sri Lanka have worked to develop local emergency response capabilities for many years, including training on maritime disaster response.

USAID, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Department of Defense also provide funding that helps manage and mitigate flooding and landslides, and enables communities to prepare and better recover from disasters. (Colombo Gazette)