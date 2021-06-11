Suspect arrested for giving beer to a child in Peliyagoda

A suspect has been arrested for giving beer to a child in Peliyagoda, the Police said today.

The Police said that the suspect was arrested after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

The 4-year-old boy is seen having a conversation with the suspect while drinking the beer.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Peliyagoda Police had investigated the incident based on the video that had circulated on social media.

He said that a 25-year-old suspect was later arrested over the incident.

The Peliyagoda Police is conducting further investigations.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that anyone found giving liquor or cigarettes to a child below the age of 18 will face legal action.

He said that encouraging a child to drink liquor or smoke is a criminal act. (Colombo Gazette)