More Sputnik jabs including second dose arrive in Sri Lanka

More Sputnik vaccines, including stocks for the second dose arrived in Sri Lanka today.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that 65,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

He said that of the stocks that arrived today, 15,000 will be used as the second dose.

A stock of 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on 27th May.

The first batch of 15,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka on 4 May.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had in March approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka was expected to receive a total 13.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine over the next few months. (Colombo Gazette)