India and Sri Lanka discuss close defence and security cooperation

India and Sri Lanka had talks today focused on defence and security cooperation.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) held talks with the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay at the Defence Ministry today.

The Commanders of the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force and the Chief of National Intelligence also attended the talks.

At the meeting the Defence Secretary recalled the long existing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Attention was also drawn towards the long-existing military training exchange between two countries, the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry said.

The meeting was held while adhering to the stipulated health guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Chief of National Intelligence Maj. Gen. Ruwan Kulathunga (Retd), Military Liaison Officer Brig. Dinesh Nanayakkara, Additional Secretary (Defence) PBSC Nonis, Indian Defence Adviser in Sri Lanka Capt. Vikas Sood and relevant Ministry officials were also present. (Colombo Gazette)