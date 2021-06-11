Government makes u-turn and decides not to lift travel ban

The Government has now decided not to lift the travel ban on Monday.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced today that the ban will be extended till 4am on 21st June.

He had announced yesterday that the ban will not be extended and will be lifted at 4am on Monday 14th June.

The Police had also said today that the travel ban was set to be lifted on Monday.

Health experts had earlier requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to extend the travel ban till 21st June.

The request was made on the basis that extending it by another week will help contain the spread of the virus.

The ban was to expire on 7th June but was extended till 14th June on a request made by health experts.

Health inspectors had claimed that the travel ban which was extended until 14th June was ineffective due to a large number of people still moving around the streets. (Colombo Gazette)