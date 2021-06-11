CID gets its first female Deputy Director

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has got its first female Deputy Director.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imesha Muthumala has been appointed to the post with the approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

Police Headquarters said that SSP Imesha Muthumala has 14 years experience in the Police service.

The Police Headquarters said that Imesha Muthumala has followed courses based in the US, Thailand, Malaysia and India.

Her training includes dealing with cybercrime and money laundering. (Colombo Gazette)