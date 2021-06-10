Multiple Covid variants including Alpha and Delta detected in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Multiple coronavirus variants, including the highly transmissible Alpha variant has been detected in Sri Lanka.

Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura said that the sequencing report issued yesterday (Wednesday) found that 80 people were infected with the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant in multiple locations.

He also said that the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant was found in one person from a quarantine facility, B.1.411 (One) SL Lineage from Thissamaharama and B.1.1.7 (Alpha) from health care workers who were fully vaccinated.

He said that all the samples were collected after 1st of May and the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) was identified from Colombo, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kuliyapitiya, Wariyapola, Habaraduwa, Thissamaharama, Karapitiya and Ragama.

Earlier the Indian variant had been detected at a quarantine facility.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing the third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)