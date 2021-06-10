Biden warns Russia against ‘harmful activities’

US President Joe Biden has launched his first official overseas trip with a warning to Russia that it faces “robust and meaningful” consequences if it engages in “harmful activities”.
Mr Biden made clear his intention to strengthen ties with US allies, following strained relations under the Trump administration.
President Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday.
He will meet PM Boris Johnson to agree a new “Atlantic Charter”.
The pact will be a modern version of the one agreed between Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt in 1941, with a focus on challenges including climate change and security.
The BBC’s Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, says the two are aiming to refresh a vital relationship, after the turbulence of the Trump years and the pressures of the pandemic.
During a packed eight-day European visit Mr Biden will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle, attend a G7 leaders’ meeting, and join his first Nato summit as president.
At the end of his trip Mr Biden is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. (Courtesy BBC)