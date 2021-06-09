Uber announces additional COVID relief for drivers and couriers

Uber today announced an updated financial support program for drivers and couriers on its platform, allowing those diagnosed with COVID to claim 14 days in partial earnings support after they furnish an RT PCR test from an accredited lab.

Car, Tuk and Moto drivers, as well as courier partners, with a positive RT PCR test will receive a one-time payout of up to a maximum of LKR 18,300 in partial earnings support for 14 days, depending upon their city of residence and engagement on the platform.

Drivers and couriers diagnosed with COVID will be unable to access the platform while they’re receiving partial earnings support as a safety measure to help limit the spread of the virus.

In the unfortunate event of a driver or courier succumbing to COVID, Uber will provide a one-time support package worth LKR 183,000 to help meet the immediate needs of family members.

Speaking about the support initiative, Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said, “Since the onset of the pandemic, Uber drivers and couriers have shown themselves to be essential workers, helping the country get through the crisis. We are pleased to be able to offer partners who contract the virus partial earnings support while they recuperate at home. We hope this will be another step in the right direction to help government authorities break COVID’s transmission chain.”

Uber is communicating this initiative to drivers and couriers via in-app messages and awareness videos.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Uber has been providing financial assistance to drivers diagnosed with COVID, or have been asked to self-isolate by a public health authority. Additionally, Uber has invested LKR 17.4 million in safety supplies and protective equipment for drivers and couriers, including masks, sanitisers and disinfectants.

So far, the company has already installed safety separators, a protective ceiling-to-floor transparent plastic screen between the passenger and the driver, in over 4,000 cars and tuks.

Recently, Uber also partnered with the Ministry of Health to launch a COVID Awareness Campaign to reinforce safety and hygiene protocols for helping revive Sri Lanka’s economy, while promoting best practices in safety.

