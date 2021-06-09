Teen from Delgoda sold for sex via the internet

A 16-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet by a suspect who has now been arrested, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect had sold the teenager for sex to multiple customers.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia and had conducted his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda.

DIG Ajith Rohana said a statement has been recorded from the mother, while the suspect has been remanded after being produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He said investigations have been launched to identify individuals who had dealt with the suspect over the last three months. (Colombo Gazette)