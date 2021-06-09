Rhino Group donates 8 ICU Ventilators to Ministry of Health

Rhino Group serving Sri Lanka for over half a century, has stepped forward to donate 8 ICU Ventilators worth over Rs. 10 million to the Ministry of Health to support the nation combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has announced.

As a corporate entity with the welfare of the community and environment it operates in at the top of its mind, Rhino Group has over the years taken the lead in turbulent times, such as the devastating Tsunami that struck the island, and the landslide in Aranayake that took lives and disrupted livelihoods; to support the community and to help them rebuild themselves, demonstrating its affinity towards the people of Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the donation to the Ministry of Health, Rhino Group Managing Director, E. J. Gnanam stated, “Rhino and its subsidiaries has always come forward to help the Nation during difficult times, as a responsible corporate citizen for the past sixty years. Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst crisis ever caused by the Covid 19 pandemic, with many of our citizens hospitalized over it. At a time when oxygen ventilators are urgently needed to help in their recovery, Rhino is honoured to be able to donate eight ventilators for the national health system, so that our tireless frontline health workers can help these hospitalized patients.”

Rhino follows strict health guidelines in the workplace to protect its workforce and direct contacts from Covid-19. The company has also utilised mass media and through its social media channels to educate the public on preventive measures to negate the spread of Covid-19. It is noteworthy that during the first wave of the pandemic, Rhino supported families in Suduwella, JaEla with essential necessities, with the help of their Ekala factory staff.

We call upon Sri Lankans to support their communities and the environment and to remain loyal to local brands who set an example as industry leaders and corporate citizens. It is our earnest wish and prayer, that the nation will soon return to normalcy and that no citizen of Sri Lanka will ever face such a situation again.” Mr. Gnanam added.

Since their humble inception in 1962, Rhino Roofing Products have grown to become the premium providers of roofing solutions to the Nation. For decades, Rhino has been recognized as the noteworthy manufacturer of high quality roofing and allied products thus contributing towards invaluable infrastructure growth in Sri Lanka.