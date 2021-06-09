Niru Diamond Cutters, India donates Rs. 6.5 million PCR machine to Sri Lanka

A PCR machine worth Rs. 6.5 million has been handed over to the Diyatalawa Hospital.

The PCR machine was donated by the Niru Diamond Cutters Company in India and was handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees on Monday.

The donation was coordinated by Prime Minister’s Coordinating Secretary for Plantations and Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) Vice President Senthil Thondaman.

The Diyatalawa Hospital has received the PCR machine on the recommendations of the Health Ministry as part of the Government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.