Japan considers Sri Lanka’s request for AstraZeneca vaccines

Japan is considering a request from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said the request had been made from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by President Rajapaksa.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s response was relayed during a discussion between the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira and President Rajapaksa today.

The Japanese Ambassador further stated that the Japanese Government has also agreed to provide necessary medical assistance for Sri Lanka’s fight against the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka has vaccinated nearly one million people with the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine from India.

However, there is a shortage of the vaccine due to a fire at the Serum Institute of India which manufactures the vaccine, and also due to the sudden outbreak of the virus in India causing a significant increase in local demand for the vaccine.

Sri Lanka commenced the inoculation of the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine in January 2021.

The Government is currently in discussions with manufacturers of the AstraZeneca vaccine in other countries to address the shortage of doses. (Colombo Gazette)