Huawei launches new HUAWEI MatePad Pro with pro features geared to keep creativity flowing

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) recently announced the launch of HUAWEI MatePad Pro, a new Huawei tablet powered by HarmonyOS 2. Built for a new generation of smart devices, HarmonyOS 2 empowers HUAWEI MatePad Pro with brand new functionality. The new tablet desktop is more organised, featuring the new Bottom Dock and Service Widgets to provide new ways for users to view important information more efficiently. Leveraging distributed technology, the new tablet can harness the capabilities of other devices – ranging from smartphones, PCs to smart TVs – to form a Super Device that can support a wide variety of creativity and productivity use cases. HUAWEI MatePad Pro is equipped with the powerful Kirin 9000E and a 12.6-inch OLED FullView display, which comes with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, a million-to-one contrast ratio, support for the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and colour accuracy rivalling that of some professional monitors. The new and improved App Multiplier and Multi-Window features make multi-tasking more seamless than ever, and stand as a testament to Huawei’s efforts to promote the improved support of landscape mode in tablet apps. Huawei also announced the launch of the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), offering smarter and more natural interactive experiences that help users capture their inspiration.

Kevin Ho, COO, Huawei Consumer BG, said: “The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the perfect tool that will inspire users to be more productive and creative. With the new HarmonyOS 2, users can take advantage of apps and services in completely new ways and work smarter than ever.”

12.6-inch OLED FullView display offering performance comparable to pro-grade monitors

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro has a 12.6-inch OLED FullView display. With an aspect ratio of 16:10 and narrow bezels that measure just 5.6mm thin, the display offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio . The OLED FullView display also supports a high contrast ratio of a million-to-one and the wide DCI-P3 colour gamut, allowing it to produce better defined and true-to-life colours. Furthermore, HUAWEI MatePad Pro has a colour accuracy rating of ∆E < 0.5 , a level of accuracy that is only attained by some pro-grade monitors, making it a great portable second monitor for professional photographers. With a blue light filtering hardware solution reducing emissions at the source, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the world’s first tablet to pass the range of rigorous tests and receive TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 2.0 certification . The brilliant display on HUAWEI MatePad Pro is complemented by an eight-speaker sound system, which consists of large-amplitude tweeters and woofers, to provide immersive multimedia experiences for the consumers.

HarmonyOS 2 helps users improve their productivity

To help users quickly locate the apps they need, HUAWEI MatePad Pro introduces a new Bottom Dock that not only displays frequently used apps, but also recently used apps. New Service Widgets can display real-time information, and allow users to quickly and conveniently access certain app features without even launching the apps. These widgets can be placed anywhere, and are also fully customisable for users to personalise their device according to their preferences.

Leveraging the distributed capabilities of HarmonyOS, the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports new Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities: Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaborate Mode. In Mirror Mode, the screen of the connected PC is mirrored to the tablet display, allowing users to directly sign and annotate documents, or draw on the PC with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) and HUAWEI MatePad Pro just like professional designers would with a drawing pad and stylus. Extend Mode transforms the HUAWEI MatePad Pro into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for checking reference materials or browsing the Internet. The innovative Collaborate Mode enables true cross-platform interactions between HarmonyOS 2 and Windows, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop. Tearing down the boundaries that separate tablets, smartphones and PCs, Multi-screen Collaboration elevates what users can do with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro and other connected devices, empowering them to be more productive and creative than before.

Improved App Multiplier further enriches app experiences in the landscape orientation

First introduced in 2019, the first iteration of the revolutionary App Multiplier enabled tablet apps to better utilise the landscape orientation and display information with two active windows at once. With the launch of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, App Multiplier brings even more ways for users to make full use of horizontal displays.

While showing an app in a single window with the new App Multiplier active, users can now swipe on the empty spaces on either side of the tablet screen to scroll up and down to navigate app content, without letting go of their grip on the tablet. Users can also show two instances of the same app and interact with the windows as if they have launched same app twice. As of June 2021, nearly 4,000 apps have adopted App Multiplier to improve their user experiences. By continuously improving App Multiplier, Huawei is spearheading the development of tablet apps that support the landscape orientation.

HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard make their debut

During the launch event, Huawei also introduced the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) which offers a pencil-like natural writing experience with the new platinum-coated pen nib, low latency and support for 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity . Inspired by the clear case back design of luxury watches, the new transparent pen tip showcases the inner workings of the stylus, and comes with a frosted texture for a better drawing experience. The new HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) supports a breadth of innovative interaction features including HUAWEI FreeScript, which transforms handwritten content into machine-encoded text in real time as well as double-tap to switch, Instant Shape, Instant Table and more.

The innovative drawing features can also be used on third-party apps. Developed by Huawei, the Pencil Engine is open to all developers worldwide, offering a suite of features such as stroke prediction and brush effects that can all be easily integrated for richer, more natural drawing and handwriting experiences on third-party apps.

The HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard is a full-sized keyboard that features a key travel of 1.3mm to deliver satisfying typing experiences. Supporting Bluetooth and wireless charging, the magnetically paired keyboard synergises with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro to boost the productivity of any office user.

The 10.8-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro is also getting a refresh with a new processor and HarmonyOS 2. Paired with HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), it is great for consumers who are looking for a portable and smart companion.

Starting later this month, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro will arrive in selected markets. The 12.6-inch model will come in Matte Grey and Olive Green, while the 10.8-inch model will be available in Midnight Grey. Product availability may vary by market. For more details, please refer to the Huawei official website.