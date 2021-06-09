FriMi bucket list makes achieving savings goals easier

FriMi, the fully-fledged digital banking experience, payments platform and lifestyle partner recently announced its latest innovative feature: FriMi Bucket List. Powered by Nations Trust Bank, the lifestyle app is dedicated to offering ultimate convenience to customers through unique and relevant experiences.

The new FriMi Bucket List feature allows users to save towards a specific goal so that they can easily tick things off their bucket lists, utilising the app. Customers can simply create a bucket list account through the app by adding a goal along with the target amount, target date, and the initial deposit amount. The main FriMi account will then automatically transfer the monthly instalment to each goal on the selected instalment date, making sure a specific amount is continuously saved towards the goal – whether it is for a wedding, a new vehicle, the latest mobile phone, or home improvements.

Commenting on the latest feature, Randil Boteju, Senior Vice President – Sales & Digital Banking at Nations Trust Bank said, “Since its inception, FriMi has strived to bring convenience to the customers fingertips and has become the perfect app to cater to the lifestyle of users through innovative, one-of-a-kind and practical savings and banking functions. This new and exclusive FriMi Bucket List feature makes achieving future financial goals so much simpler and is a must-have feature for every Sri Lankan who wants to strive for excellence. In the future, we are hoping to have exclusive value additions with our partners tied up with this feature so our users can get the best experience while saving money for the things that truly matter to them.”

Extending the accessibility of this feature, users can also add any of their other bank accounts as the source account from which the instalments will be added towards the goal, thereby removing the hassle of creating standing instructions with additional fees from other bank accounts. This unique automated process helps users to reserve money as well as stay focused and on track to achieving their financial goals.

FriMi is a platform where users can manage all their finances in one place. One of its key functions, the ‘Billers’ feature with over 70 partners, allows users to pay their bills including utility, mobile, broadband, satellite TV, insurance premiums. Now, users can also use their Nations Trust Bank American Express Credit Card to pay bills through the app itself. With every new feature, the FriMi lifestyle app is constantly moving towards integration and is paving the way for a digital economy in Sri Lanka.

FriMi is a fully-fledged digital banking experience with ground-breaking products and services that are designed and developed to delight customers thus providing novel experiences. It was ranked amongst the Top 30 Best Digital Financial Services Providers in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa as one of the Best Digital Banks & Financial Institutions by The Asian Banker. Named one of the Top 10 E-Commerce brands of Sri Lanka, FriMi was showcased in the LMD Brands Annual Report 2020 as compiled by Brand Finance Lanka. It is available on Android, iOS and Harmony OS and anyone in Sri Lanka above the age of 18 years can get onboard FriMi by downloading the app. FriMi is powered by Nations Trust Bank PLC which is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, has managed to pioneer many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as API banking and banking at your door step. The bank is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.