AIC Campus Bachelors of Early Childhood Education provides students a gateway to a rewarding local or international career

Start your ECH education career after OL, AL, and with a 2 years recognised Diploma

AIC Campus, an award-winning transnational higher education provider in Sri Lanka, is now offering the globally-recognized Bachelor of Early Childhood Education by the Lincoln University College Malaysia, a university ranked 35th in THE (Times Higher Education) Impact Ranking 2021.

Early childhood education is gaining popularity in Sri Lanka due to growing local career options while there is also a high demand for individuals qualified in it in developed countries such as UK, New Zeeland Australia, and Canada. This 3-year bachelor’s degree is ideally suited for school leavers, teachers who want to specialize in early childhood education, working mothers, individuals who want to open a Montessori, those who want to change career paths as well as anyone interested in migrating abroad.

There is a weekday full-time option as well as a part-time option for the convenience of students. The delivery mode would be a distance blended education to facilitate working professionals with a busy schedule.

Recognized by the University Grants Commission of Sri Lanka (UGC), the Bachelor of Early Childhood Education prepares graduates to work in both early childhood and primary educational contexts. The course structure provides a community and school-based approach to teacher education with substantial opportunities for students to pursue studies in early childhood and primary school education. The degree aims to develop early childhood teachers who can integrate theoretical knowledge into practical education and care skills in the workplace. As well as learning the skills required of an early childhood teacher, the graduates will learn child development and pedagogical practices, welfare, ethics, diversity, and social justice. Students who successfully complete the degree have the choice of selecting multiple career opportunities including Preschool Teacher, Childcare Center Director, Home-Based Service Provider, Family Support Specialist, Consultant, Researcher, Sales Representative, and Elementary School Teacher.

The 3-year degree can be completed in approximately 2-1/2 years’ subject to successful completion of the modules. A common curriculum in early childhood education will be followed during the 1st and 2nd years while the Final Year allows the student to pick specialized subjects with the internship and project leading to the completion of the degree. Given the current pandemic situation, all lectures will be conducted online. Students also have the opportunity to transfer to leading Canadian, UK, and Australian universities.

With modern campuses centrally located in Colombo, Kandy, and Jaffna, AIC Campus brings the world’s most recognized universities to Sri Lanka allowing students to pursue a wide variety of university degrees of their choice in Sri Lanka at a fraction of the cost of doing the same degree overseas. AIC Campus is a member of the IMC-AIC Education Consortium, a leading transnational education service conglomerate established with a vision to provide total higher education solutions under one roof.

For further information, please visit www.aicedu.lk