A youth was shot dead after he had entered a property in Matale illegally.

The 29-year-old youth had entered a pepper cultivation in Rattota, Matale.

The owner of the property had opened fire using a weapon in his possession.

According to the Police, the youth was killed in the shooting incident.

The owner of the property surrendered to the Police and handed over the weapon.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)