Shavendra says Sri Lanka cannot lockdown for a long period

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva says a small country like Sri Lanka cannot lockdown for a longer period unless the country has a very strong economy.

He said that Sri Lanka has effectively managed the first and second wave of the coronavirus, and are so far in the process of controlling the third wave successfully.

General Shavendra Silva expressed these views while speaking at the Sri Lanka Investment Forum (SLIF) today.

He was among the speakers for the second day of the event held virtually.

“The vaccination programme which has been the main focus of the Government is being carried out covering the entire island considering the spread and the prevalence of the virus, where the governments’ cordial diplomatic ties have facilitated to get down the vaccinations. Also, we are in the process of getting down adequate vaccines in future as well. Through this, we expect to shield the entire population from COVID 19 by the end of 2021 to early 2022, allowing the workforce, economic pillars, economic counterparts and general public to run the country for advancement,” he said.

General Shavendra Silva said that Sri Lanka’s pandemic management strategy includes the uninterrupted running of industries, factories, export agencies and international businesses.

He said the Government has identified economic indicators to keep the momentum of the economy whilst battling with the pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)