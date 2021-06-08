Reports Namal will be PM dismissed as political jargon

Reports that Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa is to be appointed as Prime Minister has been dismissed as mere “political jargon”.

Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that such claims should not be taken seriously.

“If you go by the stories that are being spread, tomorrow you might see that someone else is going to be appointed,” he said in response to a question raised at the weekly post Cabinet press conference today.

Rambukwella said that such claims should not be taken seriously by the media.

“These are things that just spreads around the country,” he said.

The Media Minister said that unless it is confirmed and authenticated it should not be taken seriously.

There have been reports being spread on social media that Namal Rajapaksa is likely to be appointed as Prime Minister next year or anytime before the next General Elections. (Colombo Gazette)