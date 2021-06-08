Over 1000 families to be relocated to construct elevated expressway

Over 1000 families are to be relocated to construct the four lane elevated expressway from the New Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya.

Cabinet has granted approval to implement the project to construct the four lane elevated expressway from the New Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya.

The Government said that alternative housing will be provided to 1,100 families residing on land being acquired for the project.

The Ministry of Highways and the Road Development Authority have drawn up plans to construct several flyovers and an elevated expressway on pillars from the new Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya to ease congestion in Colombo and Kandy.

The four-lane elevated expressway from the New Kelani Bridge to Athurugiriya is expected to reduce traffic congestion. The elevated expressway is 16.4 km in length and is estimated cost is Rs 134.9 billion.

The construction would be carried out by China Harbour Engineering Company.

The elevated expressway will commence from the New Kelani Bridge and run through Kolonnawa, Rajagiriya, Buthgamuwa, Battaramulla, Koswatte, Pothuarawa, Hokandara to the Outer Circular Expressway. There would be inter-exchanges at Orugodawatta, Rajagiriya, Koswatte, Hokandara and at Dematagoda connecting the Baseline Road. There would be another interchange linking the elevated expressway to the Outer Circular Expressway at Athurugiriya. (Colombo Gazette)