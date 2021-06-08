Head of the ITSSL arrested over misleading news on cyber attack

The head of the Information Technology Society of Sri Lanka (ITSSL) Rajeev Yasiru Kuruwitage Mathew has been arrested for allegedly publishing a misleading news item over a cyber attack.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Mathew had issued a statement claiming that the websites of the Presidential Secretariat, Foreign Ministry and a number of other Government institutions had been hacked.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had investigated the claims and found it was misleading.

The CID had then conducted further investigations and arrested Mathew last evening (Monday).

The Police said that by claiming the websites had been hacked the public were misled and were prevented from obtaining important information from those websites.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the public were made to believe that false information had been published on the websites.

He said the CID is conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)