Cabinet approves MR’s proposal to beautify 100 cities

Cabinet has approved a proposal to beautify 100 cities in the country, the Government announced today.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing, tabled a resolution to beautify a number of cities which are underdeveloped.

It was noted that these cities had been neglected over a period of time.

The Prime Minister had proposed implementing the “Hundred Cities” program.

According to the proposal, the assistance of all Government sector institutions will be obtained for this proposes.

Cabinet approved the proposal to beautify 100 selected cities around the island by improving their basis facilities. (Colombo Gazette)