Two cops interdicted after suspect dies following incident

Two policemen have been interdicted after a suspect arrested for violating the travel restrictions, died following an incident yesterday (Sunday).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a Police mobile unit from Panadura had arrested the suspect in Wattappola last morning.

The 48-year-old suspect sustained injuries following an incident while being transported to the Police station.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that two policemen who were in the Police jeep at the time had claimed that the suspect had opened the door and jumped out.

He sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital and was granted bail.

However, the Police said the suspect succumbed to his injuries in hospital last evening.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the two policemen were interdicted for not ensuring the safety of the suspect.

He also said that an inquiry is now underway over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)