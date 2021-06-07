Sinopharm to be administered to pregnant women

The Sinopharm vaccine is to be administered to pregnant women, the Health Ministry said today.

The head of the Disaster Preparedness and Response Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the Sinopharm vaccine has been approved to be used on pregnant women.

He said that the inoculation of pregnant women using the Sinopharm vaccine will begin on 9th June.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the vaccine will be first administered on pregnant women in Piliyandala.

A stock of one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday.

The one million doses are among stocks purchased by the Sri Lankan Government.

Sri Lanka initially received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

Sri Lanka later received another 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Meanwhile, the second jab of the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered from tomorrow, 8th June. (Colombo Gazette)