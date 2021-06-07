Several private banks closed owing to travel restrictions

Several private banks have decided to close this week owing to the travel restrictions.

The banks have informed customers to use online banking as an alternative.

Most private banks have announced that they will remain closed till Sunday 13th June and reopen on Monday.

An slandwide travel ban is currently in force till 04 am on the 14th of June.

The ban was to expire today (7th June) but was extended till 14th June on a request made by health experts.

Health experts had earlier pointed out that enforcing travel restrictions only for a few days will not be sufficient to contain the rapidly spreading third wave of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)