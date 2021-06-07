Red tape to be removed to ensure ease of business

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today said that unnecessary red tape will be removed to ensure ease of doing business in Sri Lanka.

The President said that procedures are also being streamlined to help investors.

He said that legislation that impedes investments will be revisited and revised.

Rajapaksa was speaking at the opening of the Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021 which was held virtually today.

He spoke on the importance of the Colombo Port City and the investment opportunities which will be made available.

The President called on investors to put their money in the Colombo Port City. (Colombo Gazette)